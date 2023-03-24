Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 7,563 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,396,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,586,000 after purchasing an additional 305,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

