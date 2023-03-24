Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$210.47 million, a PE ratio of -38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$12.25.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

