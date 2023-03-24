Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
Shares of TSE DR opened at C$8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$210.47 million, a PE ratio of -38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$12.25.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
