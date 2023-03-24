Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.12. Melco International Development shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco International Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.
