Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Melcor Developments Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:MODVF opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.22.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
