MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Trading Down 1.9%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44. Approximately 40,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 73,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.
About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKKGY)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.