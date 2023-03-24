Metars Genesis Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $77.99 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $77.99 million and $116,714.03 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00004436 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00355806 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.14 or 0.25861261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.25999922 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $117,168.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

