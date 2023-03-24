Metawar (METAWAR) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a market cap of $127.25 million and approximately $61.91 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00037257 USD and is down -16.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

