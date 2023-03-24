Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $203,102.74

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00010792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $50.14 million and $203,102.74 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003648 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,096,780 coins and its circulating supply is 16,944,472 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,090,742 with 16,842,398 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.03461845 USD and is up 8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $248,173.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.