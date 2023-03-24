Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $140.68

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $140.68 and last traded at $140.75, with a volume of 709271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day moving average is $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after buying an additional 66,144 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 183,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

