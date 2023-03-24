MiL.k Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $73.53 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $73.53 million and $1.85 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,072,436 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

