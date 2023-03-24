Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 451,465 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 451,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,384,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,663,000 after purchasing an additional 618,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.36. 739,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,249. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

