Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 121,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS OMFL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 306,989 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.