Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Tops $746.83 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Mina has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $746.83 million and approximately $86.39 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00350160 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,153.47 or 0.25450843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009942 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,015,472,333 coins and its circulating supply is 872,751,688 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,015,292,332.8400393 with 872,518,977.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.89631851 USD and is up 10.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $73,394,204.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.