MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 5.4%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 383,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,700,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

MINISO Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 83,355 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 3,428.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 126,061 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

