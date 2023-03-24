MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 5.4%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 383,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,700,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MNSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
MINISO Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.
MINISO Group Company Profile
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
