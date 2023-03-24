Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Insider Sells $51,047.89 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $51,047.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,950.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVO. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 73.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.