Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $145.58

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.58 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 163.64 ($2.01). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 158.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 224,973 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.40 ($2.40).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £957.00 million, a PE ratio of 7,755.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.77.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

