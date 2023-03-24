Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBPFF shares. Investec started coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $2.00 on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

