Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo

Mogo Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mogo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mogo by 349.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mogo by 88.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.