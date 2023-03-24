Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday.
Mogo Stock Performance
NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo
Mogo Company Profile
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.
