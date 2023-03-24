Moller Financial Services Has $7.52 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Moller Financial Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,235 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

