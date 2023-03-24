Moller Financial Services Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Moller Financial Services trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $231.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

