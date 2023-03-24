Moller Financial Services Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moller Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,246,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $237.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

