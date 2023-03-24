Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,936,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 3,410,812 shares.The stock last traded at $9.27 and had previously closed at $9.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $60,097.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,791,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Momentive Global by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,108,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,833,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 2,767.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,745,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 71.8% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,964,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.