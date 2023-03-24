Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,148,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.20 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

