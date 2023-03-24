Monero (XMR) One Day Volume Tops $115.99 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $159.04 or 0.00566413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $115.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,079.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00327259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00450052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,256,611 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

