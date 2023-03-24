Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $55,430,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.70. 140,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

