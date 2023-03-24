Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.21 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $229.05 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00061000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017820 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 603,986,753 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

