Moonbeam Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $231.25 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 603,959,451 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

