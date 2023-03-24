Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $56.93 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.55 or 0.00030177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00359489 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,428.11 or 0.26128902 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010205 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,721,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,658,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

