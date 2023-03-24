Morgan Stanley Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $58.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

