Morgan Stanley Trims ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Target Price to $65.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.83.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

