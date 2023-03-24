Morgan Stanley Trims Southern (NYSE:SO) Target Price to $57.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 284,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

