Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $93,231.05 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $93,231.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,482,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,248,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN opened at $188.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.72. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.99 and a 52-week high of $293.64.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.