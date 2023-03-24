Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $93,231.05 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $93,231.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,482,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,248,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Price Performance
MORN opened at $188.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.72. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.99 and a 52-week high of $293.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.