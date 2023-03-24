Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Movado Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Movado Group to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $632.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Movado Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Movado Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

