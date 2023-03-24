MovieBloc (MBL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.68 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $51.01 million and $2.68 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00355798 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,134.01 or 0.25860636 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010100 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a blockchain-based platform for the movie and home entertainment industry that aims to provide transparent revenue sharing, equal screening opportunities, and diverse content to viewers while rewarding them for their contributions. The platform allows creators to get revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity. Users get access to a variety of content and are rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. The platform has screened over 100 movies and dramas and has established MBL Media, a content IP development company, to develop animation and movie content. The MBL token is used for economic activity on the platform such as watching premium content, paying translators, donating to creators and translators, and rewarding users for their contributions. MovieBloc project was launched in May 2019, and has since been listed on multiple exchanges. The platform recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.”

