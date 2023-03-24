MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 50,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

