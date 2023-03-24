M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $117.91

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.91 and last traded at $117.93, with a volume of 2138798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

