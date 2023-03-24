Multichain (MULTI) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Multichain has a total market cap of $177.72 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be bought for approximately $9.68 or 0.00035046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

