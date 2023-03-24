My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0671 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $631,541.59 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.01172264 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009475 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.21 or 0.01523833 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,240 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.