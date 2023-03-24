National Bankshares Trims Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Target Price to C$6.00

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.66.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.52. The company had a trading volume of 144,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,923. The company has a market capitalization of C$515.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.48 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.27.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

