National Bankshares Trims Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Target Price to C$49.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RCH opened at C$36.86 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$32.35 and a one year high of C$48.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.53.

Richelieu Hardware Increases Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$445.20 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 22.83%. Research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3585021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

