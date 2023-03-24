Navcoin Trading Up 108.1% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $32,071.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 108.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00078743 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00152878 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00041651 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,767,907 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

