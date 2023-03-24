NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.05 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00007228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $102.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00062009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00041293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018386 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

