Nebulas Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Nebulas has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $118,811.04 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00361890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,152.45 or 0.26303446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009672 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,941,322 coins and its circulating supply is 64,429,520 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

