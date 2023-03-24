Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Nemetschek Stock Down 1.6 %

Nemetschek stock traded down €0.86 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €52.48 ($56.43). The company had a trading volume of 116,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.38. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 12 month high of €94.78 ($101.91). The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

