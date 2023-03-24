Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Shares Down 0.5%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 1,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 18,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Nephros Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 89.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the first quarter worth $89,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 48.1% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

