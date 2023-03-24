Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.3% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.45. 6,712,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,827,966. The stock has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.