NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Director Mark Christianson Sells 12,711 Shares

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) Director Mark Christianson sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $19,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Mark Christianson sold 2,122 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,395.20.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

NMTC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,014. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 3,527.67%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

