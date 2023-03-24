NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Director Mark Christianson Sells 12,711 Shares

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) Director Mark Christianson sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $19,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mark Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Mark Christianson sold 2,122 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,395.20.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %
NMTC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,014. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.