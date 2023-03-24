New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 20%

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) shot up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 178,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 297,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 20.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Further Reading

