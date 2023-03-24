New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Down 5%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53. 88,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 178,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of New Found Gold by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

