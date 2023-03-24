New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 169 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $91.63. The stock had a trading volume of 781,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,969. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

